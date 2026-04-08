Exxat Launches Jobs on Exxat One to Strengthen the Transition from Clinical Education to Workforce

WARREN, N.J., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxat today announced the launch of Jobs on Exxat One, a new module within the Exxat One platform that connects clinical training directly to early-career hiring, helping healthcare organizations build stronger, more predictable workforce pipelines.

Healthcare organizations continue to face workforce shortages across disciplines, while the transition from clinical education to employment remains fragmented. Students complete rigorous clinical training and gain hands-on experience in real care settings, yet often navigate disconnected job searches with limited visibility into opportunities aligned with their clinical experience.

At the same time, healthcare organizations invest heavily in training students during clinical placements but lack structured pathways to translate those experiences into hiring outcomes. The result is a missed opportunity on both sides of the workforce pipeline.

Jobs on Exxat One addresses this gap by bringing clinical training and early-career hiring into a single, connected experience.

Built within the same platform used to manage clinical placements, onboarding, and site–school coordination, Jobs on Exxat One enables organizations to extend their engagement with students beyond training and into hiring. This creates a continuous pathway from education to practice and allows organizations to take a more proactive approach to workforce planning.

"Healthcare needs a generation of clinicians who are ready to lead and that starts with giving them a better entry point into the workforce," said Kunal Vaishnav, Co-Founder and COO at Exxat. "We built Jobs on Exxat One because we believe the clinical education system, if connected the right way, can become the most powerful talent pipeline in healthcare".

For healthcare organizations, this means the ability to engage candidates based on real clinical experience and build more reliable pipelines. For students and early-career clinicians, it provides clearer access to relevant opportunities and a more direct path into their first professional roles.

About Exxat

Exxat is a leading provider of technology for clinical and experiential education, enabling stronger connections between academic programs, clinical partners, and learners. Through its integrated suite of solutions, Exxat helps institutions manage placements, onboarding, compliance, curriculum alignment, and student progress within a unified academic-to-practice network.

By improving visibility and standardizing workflows across stakeholders, Exxat reduces administrative burden, strengthens student readiness, and supports scalable, long-term workforce pipelines. Exxat serves programs and clinical partners nationwide across nursing, allied health, behavioral health, and public health disciplines.

SOURCE Exxat