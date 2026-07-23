Exxat Wins the "Experiential Education Solution of the Year" Award by EdTech Breakthrough

8th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Award Recognizes Prism's Transformative Impact on Accreditation, Competency Tracking, and Student Outcomes in Health Sciences Education

WARREN, N.J., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxat, the leading technology provider for clinical and experiential education, announced it has been named winner of the "Experiential Education Solution of the Year" award in the 8th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program. The recognition centers on Exxat Prism, the platform redefining how programs map curriculum, track competency, evaluate students, and demonstrate accreditation readiness.

Programs face a challenge unlike any other in higher education: they must simultaneously develop clinical competency, meet rigorous accreditation standards, and produce practice-ready graduates. Exxat Prism was built to meet that challenge head-on. It aligns curriculum design and delivery to the frameworks governing the field (CCNE, CAPTE, CAA-ASHA, CSWE EPAS, and others), giving programs real-time visibility into where every student stands across skills, milestones, and clinical objectives. Preceptor evaluations are structured and consistent within the same system, closing the feedback gaps that used to slip through the cracks, while built-in advising tools help faculty flag struggling students early.

AI is woven into Prism's core. Leo, Exxat's AI-powered assistant within Prism, provides students and faculty with intelligent, 24x7 support. Integration with Echo360's GoReact video assessment solution further advances skills-based learning, bringing direct observation and feedback into the experiential education workflow.

Prism is part of Exxat's broader academic-to-practice ecosystem, connecting educational institutions, clinical sites, and learners across nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, physician assistant studies, social work, and behavioral health. Exxat One streamlines clinical placements and site coordination, while Exxat Approve simplifies student compliance and credentialing. Together, Exxat provides a unified infrastructure that supports the entire learner journey - from first placement through graduation.

"Experiential education is where clinical competency actually gets built - in real settings, under real conditions, with the right structures in place. Exxat Prism was designed to give programs the tools to make that experience rigorous, measurable, and outcome-driven at every stage. We are grateful to EdTech Breakthrough for this recognition, and to the 1,700+ programs that trust us to support their learners every day," said Aarti Vaishnav, Founder and CEO, Exxat. "Listening to our clients is central to everything we do, and it continues to drive innovation as we build technology that seamlessly connects education, employment, and collaboration across healthcare."

"From academics to practice, Exxat is the infrastructure shaping tomorrow's healthcare workforce. Exxat serves health sciences exclusively - every workflow, accreditation standard, and compliance requirement is built in, not configured around. That depth cannot be replicated by generalist platforms entering the space," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, EdTech Breakthrough.

ABOUT EXXAT

Exxat is the leading provider of technology for clinical and experiential education in health sciences, enabling stronger connections between academic programs, clinical partners, and learners. Through Exxat One, Exxat Prism, and Exxat Approve, Exxat helps institutions manage placements, onboarding, compliance, curriculum alignment, and student progress within a unified academic-to-practice network. The platform is backed by a 400+ person support team and is SOC 2, WCAG Level AA, and Texas RAMP compliant. Learn more at www.exxat.com

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program honors excellence in educational technology products, companies, and people across categories including student engagement, school administration, career preparation, STEM education, and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

SOURCE Exxat