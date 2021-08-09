EY Announces Benjamin Nazarian and Dr. Jason Wersland of Therabody as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Greater Los Angeles Award Winners

"Dr. Jason and I are thrilled and honored to be named as winners of the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Greater Los Angeles Awards," said Therabody CEO Benjamin Nazarian. "As the creators of the percussive therapy device category, Therabody prides itself on continuous growth and innovation. We are delighted to receive this honor among fellow entrepreneurs who have created incredible companies while lifting up their employees and communities."

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Nazarian and Wersland will go on to become lifetime members of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

"The last year in particular sparked a movement within a lot of people who gained a greater interest in taking care of their own bodies," added Therabody founder and Chief Wellness Officer Dr. Jason Wersland. "Even before the pandemic, our goal was to give everybody access to the same solution that helped me alleviate the debilitating pain from my motorcycle accident. Now, we are seeing a tremendous increase in the number of people who are willing to listen and are ready to take control of their wellness. We are so grateful to be recognized by a program that encourages entrepreneurs like us to bring their visions to life."

As Greater Los Angeles award winners, Nazarian and Wersland are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

● Brian Niccol of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ● Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani ● Saeju Jeong of Noom ● Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC ● Joe DeSimone of Carbon, Inc. ● Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of ● Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation

Arista Networks ● Jodi Berg of Vitamix ● James Park of Fitbit ● Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn ● Daymond John of FUBU

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation. In Greater Los Angeles, sponsors also include Premium sponsors: Marsh and Tangram; Supporting sponsors: Avitas Wealth Management, Cresa, Donnelly Financial Solutions, and Olmstead Williams Communications.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Therabody

Therabody is the global innovator in tech wellness and the creator of the Theragun®, the world's first handheld percussive massage therapy device. Therabody's mission is to empower professionals and consumers to care for the human body with cutting-edge wellness technologies. Therabody's ecosystem of smart, industry-leading devices and solutions empower people to take care of themselves naturally, and are trusted by professional athletes, sports teams, celebrities, elite trainers, and medical practitioners in more than 60 countries. Therabody's clinical modalities include percussive massage therapy (Theragun), vibration therapy (Wave series), pneumatic compression technology (RecoveryAir), electrical stimulation (PowerDot), and botanical therapy using USDA Certified Organic CBD (TheraOne), and its devices seamlessly integrate with the Therabody App for a more personalized experience. The company also developed Therabody University, its education division that offers in-depth education on effectively integrating Therabody's solutions into training and recovery routines, and leverages cutting-edge research around whole-body wellness. For more information, visit www.therabody.com, download the Therabody App or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

