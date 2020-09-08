EY Announces Bryan Jakovcic of Fusion Health as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 New Jersey Award Finalist

Award winners will be announced through special virtual events between October 6-8th, 2020, and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Jakovcic has built Fusion Health (www.FusionEHR.com) into an industry leader in Electronic Health Records (EHR) within the corrections industry as well as other government run agencies. Fusion has been recognized by .INC as one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States for the past four years.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards to be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

Contact: Emily Legowski Company: Fusion Health Tel: (732) 218-5705 x1291 Email: [email protected]

