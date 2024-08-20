Fusion Health Implements Electronic Health Record for Ohio Department of Youth Services

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) solutions, has announced the successful implementation of its EHR system for the Ohio Department of Youth Services (DYS), which officially went live on June 24, 2024. This achievement marks a significant milestone, solidifying Fusion as the sole EHR provider for all state agencies managing Ohio's justice-involved individuals and ensuring streamlined healthcare technology across state adult corrections and youth services systems.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Ohio Department of Youth Services into the Fusion family," said Bryan Jakovcic, Founder and CEO of Fusion. "This achievement is a testament to the strong partnership we have built with the DYS and the hard work and dedication of our team. We look forward to continuing to support the DYS in its mission to provide high-quality care to their justice-involved youths."

The implementation of FusionEHR is a major step forward in the DYS's efforts to modernize its healthcare operations. The new EHR will provide DYS staff with a comprehensive, user-friendly platform for managing patient records, coordinating care, and improving overall efficiency. All of this is the result of a collaborative effort between Fusion and the DYS: Fusion's team of experts worked closely with agency staff to ensure the system was tailored to meet the specific needs of the department. The implementation process was also supported by a strong commitment to training and ongoing support.

Michael Jakovcic, Fusion's Chief Revenue Officer, views this successful implementation as a blueprint for other agencies seeking to modernize their healthcare systems. "Our goal is to empower our partner agencies with the tools and support they need to enhance their operations, streamline care delivery, and ultimately improve outcomes for the youth they serve," Jakovcic said. "With our continued growth in the juvenile justice market, we remain excited to partner with agencies still relying on paper records or struggling with legacy systems. Our goal is to guide them seamlessly into the digital era, ensuring a smooth transition and improved efficiency."

In addition to its immediate benefits for the DYS, this implementation also has wider implications for the future of healthcare in Ohio's justice system. By unifying healthcare technology across state agencies, this project sets a precedent for improved data sharing and collaboration, potentially leading to better health outcomes for all justice-involved individuals in Ohio. The success of this project highlights the power of technology to streamline care coordination and pave the way for a more efficient and effective justice system in the state.

