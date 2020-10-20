EY Announces Bryan Jakovcic of Fusion Health as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 New Jersey Award Winner

"I am unstoppable because I know how to blend effort, creativity, ethics and business to craft a plan for success." Tweet this

Entering the Healthcare IT industry less than a decade ago, Jakovcic has built Fusion from the ground up and maintains 100% equity ownership in Fusion. Listed as a 40 under 40 business leader, Fusion Health has been recognized by INC. as one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States for the last four consecutive years.

"I consider myself unstoppable because I know how to blend effort, creativity, ethics and business to craft a plan for success. As for Fusion, we are unstoppable because of our dedicated team. They bring their A game, allowing us to move fast and outpace our competitors while their unique personalities make this a vibrant and energetic place to work", stated Jakovcic.

Since 1986, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and tenacity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Bryan will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:



Joe DeSimone of Carbon, Inc.

of Carbon, Inc. Howard Schultz of Starbucks Corporation

of Starbucks Corporation Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc.

Jodi Berg of Vitamix

of Vitamix Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

and of LinkedIn Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani

of Chobani Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

of Kendra Scott LLC Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks

and of Arista Networks James Park of Fitbit

of Fitbit Daymond John of Fubu

As a New Jersey award winner, Bryan is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced Thursday, November 19, during a virtual awards gala. The awards are the culminating event of this year's virtual Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

