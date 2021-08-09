EY Announces Jason Raznick of Benzinga as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award Winner

DETROIT, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that CEO Jason Raznick of Benzinga was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Raznick was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program's virtual awards gala on August 5, 2021.

"Benzinga was founded with the mission democratize financial news," Raznick said. "For too long, Wall Street has had an unfair advantage over main street by accessing data and information before smaller investors. Benzinga's core mission is to bring easier-to-consume news to retail traders, in order to even the playing field between main street and Wall Street. While it is a great honor to be announced as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year winner, this is not an individual award, but a team award and a testament to all of the hard work by our team members."

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Jason Raznick will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Michigan and Northwest Ohio award winner, Jason Raznick is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November 2021 at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

