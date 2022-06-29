EY Announces Maria Carell of Revision Skincare® & Goodier Cosmetics as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central Plains Award Winner

DALLAS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Maria Carell CEO & President of Revision Skincare® & Goodier Cosmetics was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central Plains Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Carell based on her entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Ms. Carell commented, "I'm honored to have been selected as an Award Winner of EY's Central Plain Entrepreneur of the Year 2022. Since joining Revision Skincare & Goodier Cosmetics, I have been fortunate to work with an exceptional team to develop the company into one of the leaders of our industry. I'm proud of everything we have achieved and know this wouldn't be possible without my team."

For more than two decades, Revision Skincare has provided dermatologists, plastic surgeons and medical spas with clinically proven, high-performing skincare products. Using only premium quality ingredients, the Revision Skincare collection was formulated to provide targeted solutions for enhancing skin's appearance and reducing signs of aging without ever compromising the long term health of the skin. Based in Irving, Texas, Revision Skincare is sold in more than 16 countries.

As a Central Plains award winner, Carell will now be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Awards. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Baxter and Amber Venz Box of rewardStyle

of rewardStyle Michael Browning, Jr. of Unleashed Brands

of Unleashed Brands Dennis Cail of Zirtue

of Zirtue Alex Danza of Vonlane

of Vonlane Joseph DePinto of 7-Eleven, Inc.

of 7-Eleven, Inc. Craig and Kathryn Hall of Hall Group

of Hall Group John Merris of Solo Brands

of Solo Brands Jason McCann and Dan Flaherty of Vari

and of Vari Das and Nipa Nobel of MTX Group

Jamie O'Banion of BeautyBio

of BeautyBio Sarah Shadonix of Scout & Cellar

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank and SAP. In Central Plains, sponsors also include Colliers International, Donnelley Financial Solutions LLC, Haynes and Boone LLP, Roach Howard Smith & Barton (RHSB), Vari, D CEO Magazine and Marquee Events.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year ®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

About Revision Skincare®

Revision Skincare® is an industry leader in developing clinically-validated, high potency, transformative skincare products. Our unique formulation philosophy is an integrated approach that delivers maximum efficacy while maintaining long-term skin health. For more information, please visit revisionskincare.com @revisionskincare .

