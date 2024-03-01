Revision Skincare® Launches Skincare-first Sunscreen, Intellishade® TruPhysical Clear

A breakthrough, 4-in-1, daily age-defying untinted moisturizer with 100% mineral sunscreen that enhances the natural radiance of all skin tones

DALLAS, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revision Skincare®, a leading medical-grade professional skincare brand, today announces the launch of its newest innovation in their Intellishade® collection, TruPhysical Clear. Designed to benefit all skin tones and types, including sensitive skin, this anti-aging moisturizer with Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 corrects, protects, brightens and hydrates skin without leaving a white cast or shine.

The sheer, oil-free formula with 100% all-mineral UV filters enhances the natural radiance of all skin tones and is formulated with a combination of peptides, antioxidants and hollow silica microspheres to provide a powdery finish. With a skincare-first formulation, this broad-spectrum UVA/UVB physical sunscreen provides long-term hydration, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, brightens and evens skin tone, and decreases the overall appearance of photoaging and free radical stressors.

Intellishade TruPhysical Clear joins Revision Skincare's powerhouse Intellishade collection which consists of Intellishade Original, Intellishade TruPhysical, Intellishade Matte and Intellishade Clear. TruPhysical Clear brings consumers an exciting new option within the larger collection, especially those with sensitive skin or who have received a recent in-office skin procedure. Acting like a shield, this physical sunscreen protects from UVA/UVB rays through absorption and scattering, and has been specifically formulated to seamlessly blend into all Fitzpatrick skin types, providing those with a darker skin tone a long-needed cast-free solution. As with all physical sunscreens, best application results are achieved by first warming the product in the hands and slowly applying a pea-sized amount in layers until distributed evenly and completely into the skin.

"I've been testing Intellishade TruPhysical Clear for the past few months and love how easily it blends into the skin," says Dr. Karan Lal, Board-Certified Dermatologist, who helped guide the development of Intellishade TruPhysical Clear. "In addition to ease of application, the formulation touts one of my favorite Vitamin C derivatives, THD Ascorbate, along with antioxidants, prebiotics, postbiotics (derived from bacteria surviving space and protects against the full solar spectrum), all to help heal your skin. It's a sunscreen that acts like skincare."

In a 12-week clinical study, Intellishade TruPhysical Clear, used once daily, was shown to address the visible signs of aging with the following improvements seen after 12 weeks* by an expert grader:

Appearance of fine lines

Evenness of skin tone

Appearance of hyperpigmentation

Radiance

Overall appearance of photodamage

In the same study,*:

88% of subjects showed an improvement in appearance of fine lines

85% of subjects showed an improvement in evenness of skin tone

79% of subjects showed an improvement in appearance of hyperpigmentation

88% of subjects showed an improvement in overall appearance of photodamage

*Revision Skincare defines "Skin-neutral" as a pH level of 4.5 to 5.5. Intellishade TruPhysical Clear, however, has a neutral pH similar to water. Zinc Oxide, a sunscreen filter used in this formulation, requires a neutral pH to maintain its efficacy.

"Revision Skincare continues to be at the forefront of innovation, and our newest line extension, within the Intellishade franchise, Intellishade TruPhysical, is no different," says Michael Sabbia, Chief Marketing Officer, Revision Skincare. "This innovation provides consumers, especially those with darker skin tones, sensitive skin, or those wanting an untinted all mineral solution that blends in completely without a white cast, a highly effective, targeted, anti-aging moisturizer with SPF protection of 50. This 100% sheer, all-mineral SPF anti-aging moisturizer fills a gap in the marketplace for those seeking a no-cast solution, and as the tagline suggests, The Answer is Clear."

Intellishade TruPhysical Clear is now available for purchase through authorized skin care professionals and at RevisionSkincare.com, Amazon and Dermstore.

About Revision Skincare®

Revision Skincare® was founded to change the way professional skincare results are achieved. We believe every product should deliver benefits patients see for themselves, whether as part of a rejuvenating regimen or an enhancement to in-office procedures. Our superior formulation philosophy is driven by an unwavering passion to provide transformative results while promoting and protecting the microbiome and overall skin health. We guarantee the efficacy of our innovative technologies and formulas by holding ourselves to the highest standards of clinical excellence, conducting rigorous, conclusive testing validated by physicians to deliver true visible results.

Gryphon Investors acquired Revision Skincare® in 2021 and continues to invest and support the leading independent skincare brand.

