EY Announces Sarah Chung Park of Landing International as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Greater Los Angeles Award Finalist

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Sarah Chung Park, CEO and founder of Landing International was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Greater Los Angeles Award finalist.

Park was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Sarah Chung Park

"It's an enormous honor to be nominated alongside the other finalists for this award. Over the past 18 months, Landing has experienced massive growth with the launch of BeautyFluent, the first rewards-based training app designed to connect brands with beauty advisors who influence their success every day on the sales floor. I'm excited for everything the future holds as we continue our mission of creating greater diversity in beauty retail and beyond."

Regional award winners will be announced on June 22, 2023, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum ® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

