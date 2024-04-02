Modified Independent and Landing International Announce Partnership to Sponsor the Groundbreaking "State of Accessibility in Beauty" Report

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modified Independent , a pioneering consulting agency dedicated to creating inclusive and accessible self-care products, services, and experiences, has partnered with Landing International Inc. to sponsor the "State of Accessibility in Beauty" industry report.

Modified Independent, founded by Dr. Esther Bae, a licensed occupational therapist, makeup artist, and consultant committed to inclusivity – brings over a decade of expertise in creating accessible self-care solutions.

"Our vision at Modified Independent is to create a world where self-care is accessible to all," said Dr. Bae. "This partnership with Landing and our joint sponsorship of the 'State of Accessibility in Beauty' report is a crucial step towards realizing that vision." Landing International, a B2B technology company dedicated to inclusivity and diversity in the beauty industry, echoes this sentiment. "Accessibility is truly the next frontier of inclusivity and we are committed to elevating people with disabilities to be seen and served in the beauty industry," said Sarah Chung Park, CEO of Landing International.

The report covers various topics, including human factors, current trends, and user-centered design in beauty products and experiences. It highlights the best practices and proposes actionable strategies for the industry.

"We're not just aiming to start a conversation; we're looking to inspire a movement," Dr. Bae added. "Through this report, we hope to empower brands to create products and services that everyone, regardless of their abilities, can enjoy."

The "State of Accessibility in Beauty" report will be released on April 2, 2024, and available through this link. State of Accessibility in Beauty Report

About Modified Independent

Modified Independent is a consultancy that advocates for accessibility as a cornerstone of inclusivity. Our purpose is to promote disability access to ensure that the joys of self-care are accessible to all. Through impactful partnerships, we aspire to elevate brands, retailers, and suppliers to create disability-inclusive products and experiences. www.modifiedindependent.com

About Landing International Inc.

Landing International is a B2B technology company at the forefront of developing innovative sales enablement solutions. Our focus extends beyond beauty retail, aiming to foster greater diversity across various sectors. Recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2022, Landing International proudly hosts BeautyFluent, the pioneering training app designed to amplify sales and elevate in-store customer experiences for brands and retailers. www.landinginternational.com

Contact

Nadia Suttle

949-431-6846

SOURCE Landing International