EY Announces Shahab Elmi of Cymbiotika as an Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2023 Pacific Southwest Award Finalist

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Shahab Elmi, CEO and Founder of Cymbiotika, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2023 Pacific Southwest Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the leading competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all.

"It's an honor to be named a finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year, the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs," said Shahab Elmi, CEO and Founder. "I'm pleased to be recognized among these esteemed leaders in the Pacific Southwest."

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs around the world. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. Among 43 finalists, Elmi was selected by an independent panel of judges.

The impact of Elmi's leadership can be seen in the remarkable growth of Cymbiotika. In the past three years, the company experienced an astonishing 7000% growth in revenue and received numerous accolades from the business community.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative health and wellness brand that creates clean, science-backed supplements and products families can use daily. Founded in 2018, the San Diego-based company empowers people to take ownership of their health through proper nutrition and education. Using liposomal delivery technology, Cymbiotika combines scientific innovation with traditional Eastern medicine to create powerful formulas to balance the body.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year ®

Entrepreneur Of The Year ® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year ® title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

