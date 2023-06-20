EY Announces Shahab Elmi of Cymbiotika as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Pacific Southwest Award Winner

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building a better world

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Shahab Elmi, CEO and Founder of Cymbiotika was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Pacific Southwest Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Elmi was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I am honored and humbled to be named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Pacific Southwest Award winner," said Shahab Elmi. "This award further validates our mission and serves as a reminder of the positive impact we are making. I am grateful for this recognition and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to innovate and drive positive change."

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

As a Pacific Southwest award winner, Elmi is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has honored the inspirational leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Andreas Bechtolsheim and Jayshree Ullal of

Arista Networks

Arista Networks Daymond John of FUBU

Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani, Inc.

Holly Thaggard and Amanda Baldwin of

Supergoop!

Supergoop! Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company James Park of Fitbit

Jodi Berg of Vitamix

Joe DeSimone of Carbon, Inc.

Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC

Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

Corporation

Corporation Joe Kudla of Vuori

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2018, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification, and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, or additives in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com.

