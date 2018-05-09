EY Announces Thiru Ganesan of Kyyba, Inc. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in Michigan and Northwest Ohio Region

"It is truly humbling to be named as a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Award," said Kyyba President and CEO Thiru Ganesan. "I am motivated by what challenges me, success is an outcome of hard work and dedication and not what defines me."

Kyyba Inc., is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year as a global staff augmentation and project solutions firm headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan. With multiple locations across the globe, Kyyba provides customized staffing solutions delivering qualified employees in various disciplines to allow clients to adjust staffing needs to fit business demands.

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Company Boilerplate

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®:

Entrepreneur Of The Year® , founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement.

For more information, please visit ey.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-announces-thiru-ganesan-of-kyyba-inc-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2018-award-finalist-in-michigan-and-northwest-ohio-region-300645673.html

SOURCE Kyyba

Related Links

http://kyyba.com

