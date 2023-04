EY Announces TimelyCare CEO Luke Hejl as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are building bolder futures

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has named Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare , the premier virtual health and well-being solution in higher education, an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award finalist .

Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare

An independent panel of judges selected entrepreneurs based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"Our mission at TimelyCare is to improve the health and well-being of students by making virtual medical and mental health care available anytime, anywhere. Recognition as an Entrepreneur of the Year finalist is an incredible honor that would not be possible without the entire TimelyCare team or our campus partners who trust us to drive student outcomes and ensure student success," Hejl said. "To think we have grown to serve a student body of nearly two million students in only five years is more than we could have imagined – and it is all thanks to passionate people who are committed to helping students be well and thrive every day."

In November, Fort Worth Inc. honored Luke as 2022 Entrepreneur of Excellence in healthcare and life sciences. TimelyCare was recently recognized as the fastest growing private company in Fort Worth by Inc., the fastest growing technology company in North Texas by Tech Titans , the ninth-fastest growing health services company in the country on the Inc. 5000 list , and number one among healthcare companies on Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers list .

Regional award winners will be announced on June 24, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, N.A.; SAP America; and the Kauffman Foundation. In the Southwest, sponsors also include Platinum sponsors Colliers International, Donnelly Financial Solutions and Haynes and Boone LLP, Gold sponsor Roach Howard Smith & Barton, and Silver sponsors D CEO and The Slate.

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Its mission is to improve the health and well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. TimelyCare includes a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and digital self-care resources. Visit timelycare.com to learn how TimelyCare is inspiring the digital transformation of campus health and the future of student care.

