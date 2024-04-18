EY Announces TimelyCare CEO Luke Hejl as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Southwest Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has named Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare , higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Southwest Award finalist .

Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized the daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.

This is Hejl's second consecutive year as an Entrepreneur of the Year finalist, selected by an independent panel of judges. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"Recognition as an Entrepreneur of the Year finalist is a tremendous honor as a purpose-driven entrepreneur committed to TimelyCare's mission to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities," Hejl said. "I am grateful to our team of passionate people and the incredible campus partners who trust us to help their students, educators and staff be well and thrive every day."

Hejl is frequently recognized as a standout entrepreneur and visionary leader regionally. Under his leadership, TimelyCare has ranked either No. 1 or 2 among Fort Worth's fastest-growing companies for the last three years, according to Inc. Magazine and Fast Tech's Tech Titans. It is also No. 175 on the Inc. 5000 list nationally. Fort Worth Inc. named him the 2022 Entrepreneur of Excellence in healthcare and life sciences. And, the company was recognized 19 times for leadership, innovation and workplace excellence in 2023.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 15, 2024 during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

In addition to Entrepreneur Of The Year, EY US supports other entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network to help connect women founders and Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network and access needed to unlock their full potential.

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, with a mission to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare now serves 2.3+ million students, educators and staff at more than 350 campuses nationwide. Its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, student success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of school resources and empowers students, educators, and staff to be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives.

