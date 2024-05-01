Mental Health Outcomes Demonstrate the Swift and Significant Impact of TimelyCare

Data show users who entered care with severe symptoms achieved clinically significant improvements by their third counseling or psychiatry visit

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TimelyCare , higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, is swiftly and significantly improving the mental health of those who need support the most. This is highly important given mental health is the #1 reason students drop out of college.

Bob Booth, M.D., Chief Care Officer of TimelyCare discusses the importance of tracking mental health outcomes of students who use TimelyCare scheduled counseling or psychiatry services. Nine months of MBC monitoring demonstrate that TimelyCare users who entered care with severe symptoms on the PHQ-9 or GAD-7 achieved, on average, clinically significant change by their third scheduled counseling or psychiatry visit.

TimelyCare began using Measurement-Based Care (MBC) last year, an evidence-based practice of tracking patient-reported progress in real-time to enhance treatment outcomes. TimelyCare practitioners started collecting Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) and Generalized Anxiety Disorder Assessment (GAD-7) scores prior to Scheduled Counseling and Psychiatry visits.

Additionally, those who entered care with clinical symptoms on the PHQ-9 or GAD-7, on average, dropped a severity ranking (e.g., moderate to mild) by their third scheduled counseling or psychiatry visit.

Improved Mental Health Fosters Student Success

Studies show that mental health improvement can lead to higher graduation rates. One study found that, in addition to predicting GPA and discontinuity, depressive symptoms are significantly associated with dropout. Specifically, each additional point on the PHQ-9 was associated with an increase in the risk of dropping out.

"The TimelyCare MBC data underscore the correlation between improved mental health outcomes and student success," said Bob Booth, M.D., TimelyCare's Chief Care Officer. "The clinical outcomes align with our data from student surveys, in which 85% of community college students and 77% of bachelor's degree students report that TimelyCare helps them stay enrolled, remain in classes and complete their degrees."

The PHQ-9 is an instrument for screening, diagnosing, monitoring and measuring the severity of depression. The GAD-7 is an instrument used to assess the severity of generalized anxiety disorder. In this report, clinically significant change is defined as a movement of five points or more on the PHQ-9 scale (0-27 range) or a change of four points or more on the GAD-7 (0-21 range).

This quantitative evidence backs up qualitative feedback and further demonstrates TimelyCare's commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes.

"Although measurement-based care garners significant attention among behavioral health providers, its seamless integration into their practice remains limited," noted Nassim Bickham, LMFT, Vice President of Care Transformation at TimelyCare. "TimelyCare is again pioneering in the realm of higher education virtual mental health services, committed to elevating the standard of care that students, faculty, and staff trust for support."

You can download additional details of the inaugural TimelyCare Mental Health Outcomes report, here.

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, with a mission to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare now serves 2.3+ million students, educators and staff at more than 350 campuses nationwide. Its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, student success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of school resources and empowers students, educators, and staff to be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives.

