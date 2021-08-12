EY Announces Tom Trkla of Yesway as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest Award Winner

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Tom Trkla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yesway, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Tom was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program's virtual awards gala on August 2, 2021.

"I am sincerely honored to have been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest Award winner," said Tom. "This is not an award I have won on my own. Nothing that I have accomplished in my career has been done without the collaboration and support of my family and friends, and my business colleagues, partners, and employees. Yesway's rise as a leading convenience store chain and tremendous success are a direct result of their collective hard work, loyalty, and dedication. This is truly an award for them."

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Tom will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Southwest award winner, Tom is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Yesway – BW Gas & Convenience Retail, LLC d/b/a Yesway is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Yesway has recently been named the "2021 Convenience Store Chain of the Year" by CStore Decisions and is currently ranked #19 on the "2021 CSP Top 202 Chains" list by total portfolio size. Yesway ranked #2 in year-over-year relative store growth on the Convenience Store News "2020 Top 20 Growth Chains" list, after being co-ranked #1 on the "2019 Top 20 Growth Chains" list, was named a "2017 Chain to Watch" by Convenience Store Decisions, was awarded a Bronze for Loyalty & Advocacy in the 2018 Loyalty360 Customer Experience Awards, and its CEO has been named a "CSP 2020 Power 20 Deal Maker." Yesway's portfolio currently consists of 402 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including Allsup's Convenience Store chain. www.yesway.com

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation. In the Southwest Region, sponsors also include Colliers International, Haynes and Boone LLP, PNC, Donnelley Financial Solutions, RHSB, Smith Frank & Partners and D CEO Magazine.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

