EY US unveils Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 regional finalists

Recognizing ambitious leaders who are shaping the future of their industries

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced 525 companies as finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Regional Awards, representing the 17 regions across the country.

For 41 years, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has celebrated the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and uplifting communities.

The 2026 finalists can be found here.

"These entrepreneurs are setting the pace for the next era," said Anna Horndahl, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Director. "Through their grit, persistence and ingenuity, they are driving innovation and building businesses that are transforming industries. We are thrilled to name them finalists and welcome them into our community. The EY entrepreneurial ecosystem is designed to spotlight the people, businesses and ideas changing the way we think and do business, and these leaders are redefining what is possible."

Finalists were selected by a panel of independent judges composed of entrepreneurs and other respected business leaders from across the US. Candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, company growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. The program recognizes original founders who built businesses from inception, visionary CEOs who transformed existing companies with innovation, and family business leaders who modernized legacy models for future success. Regional finalists will now be considered for recognition as Entrepreneur Of The Year regional award winners to be announced throughout the month of June.

All regional winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business. All regional and national winners become lifetime members of an esteemed community of award winners, with exclusive, continued access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 80 countries — all supported by the full suite of EY resources.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, Marsh USA, SAP and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multidisciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Contact:

Dan Callahan

EY Media Relations

(206) 794-4700

[email protected]

SOURCE EY