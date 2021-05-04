EyeBuyDirect And Lele Pons Launch "Embrace Your Light" Collection
Online Eyewear Brand and Social Media Star Celebrate Summer with Bold Sunglass Styles
May 04, 2021, 08:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has announced the launch of the Embrace Your Light sunglasses collection in partnership with Lele Pons, singer, actress and global entertainer. The bold and brightly colored frames invite consumers to step into the light and express their unique personality through the ultimate summer accessory.
The collection was inspired by the vibrant shades of summer and features colorful acetate and metal frames in statement-making shapes. Consumers can elevate their look with a pop of color by choosing a solid, gradient or mirrored tint for the lenses, then use the Virtual Try-On (VTO) feature to see how they look.
The eyewear brand announced the partnership with Pons last month and collaborated on the campaign and video for the collection's launch. "I'm excited to partner with EyeBuyDirect for the launch of the Embrace Your Light collection," said Pons. "I'm a big believer in letting your light shine and being true to yourself. We all have different moods and personalities, and these striking shapes and colorful styles will let you express each one of them."
The collection features 20 styles ranging from $29 to $39 and includes:
- Palm Beach: This summer style features a detailed horn frame with double-layer acetate in red, tortoise, and blue
- Lemonade: Rich purple acetate and a sultry cat-eye flair add an air of mystery to this look
- Vitamin: This unique style showcases a hint of translucent purple on a chunky geometric frame
- Santa Cruz: A striking horn shape with beaming blue acetate gives this style an edge
Fans of Lele Pons and EyeBuyDirect can get their sunglasses even faster with 2-day delivery available for $29. All the Embrace Your Light styles are part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which allows customers to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need worldwide.
About EyeBuyDirect
EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy 1 Give 1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.
Learn more at www.eyebuydirect.com and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
SOURCE EyeBuyDirect
Share this article