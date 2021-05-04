EyeBuyDirect And Lele Pons Launch "Embrace Your Light" Collection

The collection was inspired by the vibrant shades of summer and features colorful acetate and metal frames in statement-making shapes. Consumers can elevate their look with a pop of color by choosing a solid, gradient or mirrored tint for the lenses, then use the Virtual Try-On (VTO) feature to see how they look.

The eyewear brand announced the partnership with Pons last month and collaborated on the campaign and video for the collection's launch. "I'm excited to partner with EyeBuyDirect for the launch of the Embrace Your Light collection," said Pons. "I'm a big believer in letting your light shine and being true to yourself. We all have different moods and personalities, and these striking shapes and colorful styles will let you express each one of them."

The collection features 20 styles ranging from $29 to $39 and includes:

Palm Beach : This summer style features a detailed horn frame with double-layer acetate in red, tortoise, and blue

Lemonade : Rich purple acetate and a sultry cat-eye flair add an air of mystery to this look

Vitamin : This unique style showcases a hint of translucent purple on a chunky geometric frame

Santa Cruz : A striking horn shape with beaming blue acetate gives this style an edge

Fans of Lele Pons and EyeBuyDirect can get their sunglasses even faster with 2-day delivery available for $29. All the Embrace Your Light styles are part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which allows customers to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need worldwide.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy 1 Give 1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

Learn more at www.eyebuydirect.com and follow their social channels on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

