EyeBuyDirect And Lele Pons Launch "Eyewear Pride" Collection

"The Eyewear Pride campaign does an amazing job of encouraging self-expression and self-love," said Pons. "Anytime I have a chance to participate in something like this, I think of my dad — an openly gay man — who has taught me so much about what acceptance, love, and pride look like. I'm proud of how this campaign celebrates diversity and inclusion while bringing much-needed visibility to the important work done by The Trevor Project."

The Eyewear Pride frames are available for $19 and include six rainbow translucent styles in four shapes: Bright and Optimist (square); Unity (rectangular), Diversity (round), and Positivity and Joyful (horn). Consumers can add mirrored lenses in rainbow colors for a fun and fashionable look for their Pride celebrations.

"At EyeBuyDirect, we believe everyone deserves to live their life freely and express themselves openly, regardless of their background or who they love," said Sunny Jiang, CEO at EyeBuyDirect. "This year we're excited to honor Pride with a collection that represents equality for all and benefits an important cause, while also partnering with Lele Pons—a strong advocate for the LGBTQ community."

For the second consecutive year, the eyewear brand is supporting The Trevor Project and its life-saving mission by donating a portion of proceeds from the collection sales to the organization. "Fashion can be such a wonderful way to express Pride, and we're honored to work with EyeBuyDirect on our third collection together that we hope folks will wear all year long," said Sofi Goode, Senior Corporate Development Associate at The Trevor Project. "The Trevor Project is here always to provide free, 24/7 crisis services to LGBTQ youth. We're extremely thankful for EyeBuyDirect's generous support which will help us keep expanding our reach and working to protect LGBTQ young people through research, education, advocacy, and more."

Shoppers can customize their Eyewear Pride frames by adding blue light blocking protection , tinted lenses, and other prescription options to meet their eye health and style needs. Consumers can get their frames fast by choosing 2-day delivery for $29. This collection is part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which allows customers to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's, and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy 1 Give 1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

Learn more at www.eyebuydirect.com and follow their social channels on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386 via chat TheTrevorProject.org/Help, or by texting 678678

SOURCE EyeBuyDirect

Related Links

https://www.eyebuydirect.com

