EyeBuyDirect And Tan France Partner To Launch Holiday Collection

"I truly believe that when you look good you feel good, and given the challenges we have all faced this year, it was important for me to curate a collection that can help people feel their absolute best as they celebrate the holidays," said France. "If you're looking to go bold and festive this season, I would suggest the bejeweled frames. They work perfectly with any colorful outfit or print pattern."

"Tan's Favorites" mixes statement-making frames with classic styles, offering a variety of options for any face shape or personality. Highlights from the collection include:

Diamond , a women's bejeweled cat-eye style with a clear frame ($59)

, a women's bejeweled cat-eye style with a clear frame Theory , a men's rounded frame in warm tortoise ($70)

, a men's rounded frame in warm tortoise Aura , a women's rounded style with a translucent frame in champagne ($70)

, a women's rounded style with a translucent frame in champagne Barnaby, a men's rectangular frame in teal ($65)

Along with eyeglasses, which are available starting today, consumers can also add eyeglass chains to their purchase at checkout to complete their look. All eyewear will be shipped in boxes featuring a new holiday-themed design.

"We know this holiday season will be very different for many of us but coming together and doing something for the well-being of others will make it a little brighter," said Sunny Jiang, CEO of EyeBuyDirect. "At EyeBuyDirect, we believe in caring for communities around the world and giving back, especially during these challenging times. We're very proud to include "Tan's Favorites" as part of our Buy 1, Give 1 program, which gives consumers a chance to donate a pair of glasses with each order to someone in need."

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and childrens' eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2005, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy1Give1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

Learn more at www.eyebuydirect.com and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

