EyeBuyDirect And The Trevor Project Honor National Coming Out Day With The "See Me Collection"

The See Me Collection consists of four unisex, translucent styles: Freedom, a squared eyeglass frame; Rainbow, a rounded eyeglass frame; Uptown, a clear squared and full-rim frame; and Persian, a rectangular eyeglass frame. All frames can be purchased online for $19 and customized with or without prescription lenses, blue light blocking lenses, and a variety of lens options, giving consumers an opportunity to celebrate their style and individuality.

"The Trevor Project is thankful to EyeBuyDirect for supporting our life-saving services for LGBTQ youth and recognizing National Coming Out Day. Coming out is an incredibly personal decision that should be made in one's own time, whenever it feels right and safe. Your generosity will enable us to support even more LGBTQ youth in exploring what coming out safely can mean for them," said Sofi Goode, Corporate Development Associate at The Trevor Project.

EyeBuyDirect is also partnering with LGBTQ+ influencers for the campaign who will share their personal stories of coming out through content featuring the eyewear and what it means to them to "be seen." Consumers can be part of the conversation on social media using the hashtag #SeeMe and are encouraged to share their journey of self-discovery and living truthfully.

All frames are part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which gives customers the opportunity to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy1Give1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

Learn more at www.eyebuydirect.com and follow their social channels on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386 via chat www.TheTrevorProject.org/Help , or by texting START to 678678.

