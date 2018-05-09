EyeBuyDirect Announces 'Buy 1 Give 1' Initiative, Donating a Pair of Glasses with Every Order

"Helping address the larger issue of vision worldwide and the lifelong consequences that follow is something that has been a part of EyeBuyDirect since its inception," said Johnny Lee, Brand Marketing Director of EyeBuyDirect. "We are excited to be expanding these efforts through the Buy 1 Give 1 program. The idea is incredibly simple: place an order, and change the way another person sees the world."

At check out, customers are able to choose the specific region or country they would like their donation to go to, spanning the world from Asia and Africa, to Europe, the Americas, Australia and New Zealand.

"We realized that the causes individuals choose to support are very personal, be it a yearly gift to a favorite non-profit or weekly volunteer commitments within their community," continued Johnny Lee. "We wanted to recognize this personal connection within the Buy 1 Give 1 program by giving customers the choice in where their contribution is sent."

As a part of the Essilor Group, this new initiative directly supports Vision for Life, a social impact fund giving access to vision care to the most underserved communities worldwide. For every order placed, one pair of glasses will be donated to the fund. The goal of the program is to empower people to fulfill essential activities in their everyday lives such as learning, working and playing that are affected by vision issues.

With frames starting at just $6, EyeBuyDirect makes it easy and affordable to make an impact. All frames are available for prescription, non-prescription and digital screen protection lenses, affording customers the ability to customize glasses, or sunglasses, for their specific eyesight needs. The online experience includes a virtual try-on feature for satisfaction-guaranteed shopping.

For more information on the program, please visit: www.eyebuydirect.com/buy-one-give-one.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect was founded by Roy Hessel in 2006 and has been part of the Essilor Online Division since 2013. With millions of customers annually, EyeBuyDirect continues its mission to provide easy access to affordable corrective eyewear, with a complete pair starting at $6.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

The Essilor Vision Foundation has multiple programs operating worldwide in the United States, Canada, India, China, Australia, New Zealand and ASEAN countries. The Foundation's purpose is to bring vision care to those in the greatest need through vision screening events and distributing corrective and protective glasses free of cost in developing and developed countries.

