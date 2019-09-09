EyeBuyDirect Announces Chillhouse Curated Collection to 'Stay Chill in the Digital World'

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect has partnered with the wellness experts at Chillhouse NYC to curate a collection of fashion forward eyewear that offers blue-light-blocking lenses to protect your eyes from the harmful effects of digital blue light.

"Digital screens are major sources of blue light, specifically the kind of blue light our bodies use to regulate sleep. So, whenever we use our digital devices, especially late into the night, we're actually telling our brains to keep our bodies awake," said Caroline Dubreuil, Product Marketing Manager for EyeBuyDirect. "Research shows that wearing light-blocking glasses three to four hours before bedtime can lead to better and more restful sleep, which in turn keeps us healthy and productive."

Research also indicates long-term exposure to screen light can have some intense serious side effects: headaches, disorientation, and loss of sleep in the short term, and fatigue and eye health issues in the long term. Blue-light-blocking glasses can help keep your vision healthy and focused.

The Collection Story

The new Chillhouse-curated collection from EyeBuyDirect features trend-forward shapes and lustrous colors that make wearing blue-light-blocking eyewear a pleasure. The collection combines the latest technology with the latest styles to "Stay Chill in the Digital World."

"We opened Chillhouse to be a destination for modern self-care, and we have built our business and our lifestyle brand on how to practice self-care every day," said Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, Founder of Chillhouse. "Recently, we started hearing more about the harmful effects of blue light. We are, in part, a digital company, but there's a reason people warn against too much screen time – research indicates it could be bad for your eyes and your overall wellness. Thanks to EyeBuyDirect, Team Chill got to try some blue-light-blocking lenses for ourselves and we were blown away. We were less tired, had fewer headaches and felt better overall."

"That's why we were eager to partner with EyeBuyDirect to curate and launch this collection of fashion-forward frames with blue-light-blocking lenses," continued Ramirez-Fulton. "We selected frames that made us feel calm, cool and collected. Plus, they're super affordable, so everyone can enjoy the benefits of blue-light protection."

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Chillhouse," said Sunny Jiang, Chief Executive Officer of EyeBuyDirect. "Their mission for modern self-care aligns beautifully with our mission of eye care for everyone, making fashionable eyewear affordable."

EBDBLUE and SightRelax lenses can be ordered with any of the frames at EyeBuyDirect.com and include scratch-resistant and anti-glare coatings and UV protection. SightRelax lenses also feature reading-enhancement technology. All frames on the site are available for prescription and non-prescription lenses.

Eyewear in the Chillhouse collection starts at just $44 for a complete pair, including frames and EBDBLUE lenses.

Full collection can be found here or at www.eyebuydirect.com/collections/chillhouse-digital-world. Collection Lookbook is also available for additional information, styles and pricing.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's and women's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. To provide customers with over 1,000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect conducts the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing. Part of the Essilor Group, the largest manufacturer of lenses in the world, EyeBuyDirect offers fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy1Give1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

Learn more at https://www.eyebuydirect.com/ and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Chillhouse videos on Facebook can be viewed here, here and here.

#EBDfamily #bluelightblocking #ChillOutBlueLight

IMAGE LINKS FOR MEDIA:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0909s2p-Hepburn-in-Translucent-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Hepburn in Translucent.

[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0909s2p-Chillhouse-NYC-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Chillhouse NYC.

[3] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0909s2p-ebd-chillhouse-logo-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE EyeBuyDirect

Related Links

https://www.eyebuydirect.com

