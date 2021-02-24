EyeBuyDirect Enhances Low-Bridge Fit Collection With New Styles

1. Increased Nose Pad Size – Larger nose pads give frames more room to sit comfortably on the face – with zero extra weight and tension

2. Slightly Curved Temple Arms – The temple arms curve slightly outwards for extra room. This ensures the frames have extra stability and comfort for all-day wear

3. Adaptive Lens Design – The low nose bridge glasses feature lenses that tilt upward and away from the cheekbones – reducing movement while walking, talking, and smiling

4. Adjustable Nose Pads – Finely crafted nose pads allow the wearer to adjust glasses for low bridges to get the exact fit

EyeBuyDirect's low-bridge frames come in men's, women's and unisex eyeglass and sunglass styles. Each one can be customized with tinted lenses, blue-light blocking protection and other prescription options. These frames are also part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which allows customers to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world. Two-day delivery is also available for $29.

Through the end of February, EyeBuyDirect is also offering 30% off everything, including all low-bridge fit styles.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy 1 Give 1program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

