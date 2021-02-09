EyeBuyDirect Enhances Shopping Experience With New Virtual Try-On Feature

"As consumers become more comfortable shopping online for eyewear, we want to ensure their purchase journey is welcoming, easy and interactive," said Alex Alekseev, Director of UX, EyeBuyDirect. "We're excited to offer our customers even more ways to enjoy the eyewear shopping experience and to feel confident about their purchase."

To use the Virtual Try-On feature, consumers can click the "Try On" button next to the image of the eyewear on the product page. A small screen will appear with options to choose video or to upload an image. The user can choose from the available frame colors/sizes and lens tints. For consumers who need to wear glasses to see the screen, they can record a short video without their glasses and then choose from the same options for trying on the frames.

EyeBuyDirect is also making shopping more convenient with the addition of Apple Pay and Venmo as payment options, adding another layer of security, trust, and confidence to the buying experience. The new payment options are now available when checking out.

There are always new styles and sales offers on EyeBuyDirect including the recently launched " So Retro " and " The Look of Love " collections. All glasses can be customized with blue light blocking protection and other prescription options. For fast delivery of your prescription glasses, you can choose 2-day delivery for $29. All frames are part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which gives customers the opportunity to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy 1 Give 1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

Learn more at www.eyebuydirect.com and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

