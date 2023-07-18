Eyebuydirect Expands Retro Escape Collection with New Styles for Every Season

Introducing a bold new era of retro-inspired eyewear with the Retro Escape: Classic Collection

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is expanding its retro-inspired offerings with 13 new styles and 30 new SKUs of eyeglasses and sunglasses inspired by the timeless looks of its popular Retro Escape collection.

The collection, available now, is perfect for those looking to upgrade their eyewear with maturity and elegance, without sacrificing style and individuality. With trendy designs like bolder and chunkier frames, you will want to wear these lasting styles season after season.

Key styles from the Retro Escape: Classic Collection line include:

  • Vineyard $62 – A classic square shape paired with vintage green tones for a light, timeless look
  • Visor $49 – A solid black, bold frame with metal accents for heightened elegance and class
  • Pique $49 – Available in a classic tortoise, the rounded frames are perfect for any old soul looking to express their vintage style

"This collection is for the eyewear-lover who craves a timeless look but, at the same time, wants to be incredibly bold and expressive," said Branden Maes, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Eyebuydirect. "Every frame was designed with the individual in mind, and with customizable tints, as well as the opportunity to plug in your prescription, this collection adds to our Retro offerings in a new and exciting way."

For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop the new Classic collection, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About Eyebuydirect
Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Eyebuydirect

