EyeBuyDirect Goes Green With 5 TO SEE

"Our consumers are seeking ways to make a positive impact on the planet with their buying habits and daily purchases, and we're excited to provide them eyewear that meets their vision needs and values," said Sunny Jiang, CEO at EyeBuyDirect. "We believe it is our responsibility to help pave the way for a brighter future and greener planet for generations to come."

Commemorating National Recycling Day on November 15th, the 5 TO SEE collection consists of nine squared, lightweight frames designed for both men and women made using five plastic bottles. The collection features eyeglasses ($55) and sunglasses ($59) named after plants or bodies of water to keep a closer connection to nature and can be purchased online with or without a prescription. Lenses can be customized with tints, blue light blocking protection, and more.

EyeBuyDirect is also launching its first-ever AR filter on Instagram for the campaign to bring awareness to the serious impact of single-use plastic on the world's oceans. The underwater art gallery—designed by Doddz , one of the top Spark AR creators in the world—is a visual spectacle that allows viewers to swim with sea turtles and fish, learn about the impact of plastic on the oceans and creatures, and view artwork by Manuela Baron, a sustainability artist and social media influencer known as @TheGirlGoneGreen . Baron designed an elegant, floor-length gown made from upcycled water bottles.

In partnership with 1% for the Planet , a portion of the proceeds will be donated to protecting the oceans. "The planet needs us now more than ever and our growing network of business members is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on-the-ground outcomes for our environment," said Kate Williams, CEO at 1% for the Planet. "We're excited to welcome 5 TO SEE by EyeBuyDirect into our global movement."

All frames are part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which gives customers the opportunity to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy 1 Give 1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification. Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given more than $270 million to our approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all.

