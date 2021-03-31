EyeBuyDirect Honors Earth Month With "Eyewear Sustainability" Campaign

The 5 TO SEE collection consists of nine squared, lightweight frames designed for men and women and made using five upcycled plastic bottles. The eyeglasses and sunglasses are named after plants or bodies of water to keep a closer connection to nature. Some of the top styles include Persea , Aloe and Lagoon . A portion of proceeds from the sales will benefit eXXpedition , an all-female sailing crew on a mission to find solutions to plastic and toxic ocean pollution, through the brand's 1% for the Planet donation.

The Nature Harmony designs were inspired by the colors and shades found in nature, while also emphasizing the importance of recycling and repurposing. Bioplastic (a sustainable and biodegradable material derived from renewable sources) is featured in styles such as Nature , Life and Pure while wood and recycled acetate can be found in Tongass , Jungle , Evergreen and Pangea .

The two sustainable eyewear collections offer earth-friendly alternatives to consumers looking to be more purposeful with their purchases. "Consumers appreciate what companies do for the planet. As a global brand, we want to do our part and offer consumers a way to do the same," said Jim Merk, Brand Director at EyeBuyDirect. "Sustainability is a key priority for us, and we're committed to offering more eco-friendly alternatives in the future."

Shoppers can customize their 5 TO SEE and Nature Harmony frames by adding blue light blocking protection , tinted lenses and other prescription options to meet their eye health and style needs. All frames are available for fast delivery with the 2-day delivery service for $29. This collection is part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which allows customers to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy 1 Give 1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

Learn more at www.eyebuydirect.com and follow their social channels on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE EyeBuyDirect

