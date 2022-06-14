Eyebuydirect Introduces Topline Collection for Summer

The all-new collection features bold, edgy, fashion-forward frames for the season

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has launched an edgy, yet sophisticated new collection for summer today: The Topline Collection. In fifteen new styles, the frames, ranging from $45-$52 USD/$57-$66 CAD, are available now exclusively on Eyebuydirect.com.

The Topline Collection contrasts bright, bold colors, with clean white golds that will remain in style all summer long and beyond. Designed for the future minded, frames in the Topline Collection show off a forward-thinking style that blends modern minimalist design elements of today and yesterday.

Clean, sharp, and cool, these frames will set trends and make statements — featuring elegant shapes, architectural lines, and details you don't see every day. New styles feature polarized and polarized mirror frames, including the Proof, Theorem and Data.

"There's something about summer and feeling the freedom to express yourself – the extra hours of sun, vacations, and summer clothes deserve our unique frames fit to go with you on all the adventures of the season," said Jim Merk, Brand Director at Eyebuydirect. "The Topline Collection offers styles for anyone looking to express themselves with a new summertime style."

The latest collection is available now exclusively on Eyebuydirect.com. For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

