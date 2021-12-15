EyeBuyDirect Is Named One Of The Best Workplaces In Greater China For 2021

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is proud to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Greater China in 2021. This employee-validated reconition follows an employee survey conducted by Great Place to Work Institute, during which 96% of all employees shared their perspectives on what it's like to work at EyeBuyDirect.

Great Place to Work® Institute partners with many of the most successful and innovative businesses around the world to create, study, and recognise great workplaces. During the course of a typical year, Great Place to Work® works with more than 10,000 organizations, representing over 11 million employees.

EyeBuyDirect is dedicated to creating a positive workplace environment where employees can grow and thrive. The company prides itself in the relationships between employees and leaders, which are built on its five core values:

1) One Team

2) Open, Diverse, and Transparent

3) Measure Improvement and Reward Achievement

4) Do More with Less

5) Think Big, Be Bold and Quick

"I'm grateful for the collaborative culture we built here at EyeBuyDirect where everyone is challenged to do their best work, with the support of colleagues who are all united around the singular goal of creating the best possible shopping experience for our customers," said Sunny Jiang, CEO of EyeBuyDirect. "To be acknowledged as one of the best workplaces in Greater China is an incredible honor made possible by the collective effort of everyone who works at EyeBuyDirect."

Great Place to Work, a global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures, conducts the largest annual global study on workplace excellence. This consists of an extensive survey and analysis of feedback from thousands of employees from hundreds of multinational companies. The results are driven by employees' evaluations of management, pay, benefits, growth opportunities, culture, and job satisfaction.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

