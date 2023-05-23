Eyebuydirect Kicks Off Summer with Rare Discounts

News provided by

Eyebuydirect

23 May, 2023, 09:03 ET

Offering 30% off everything including coveted designer brands

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is offering sitewide promotions for over 3,000 on-trend lenses and frames, beginning this week and running through Memorial Day weekend.

As part of Eyebuydirect's Memorial Day Sale, running now through May 31, all customers can save big with two simultaneous promos:

  • 30% off Eyebuydirect frames and lenses
  • 50% off lenses & 30% off frames on designer eyeglasses

From top designer brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley to trendy core collections like Retro Escape and eco-friendly Bohemia Renewal, shoppers can choose from thousands of frames to customize. With 15 color options for lens tints with scalable opacity, each pair of glasses can be fully personalized to perfectly fit individual styles.

While Eyebuydirect is committed to providing styles to suit all aesthetics, top anticipated eyewear trends for the summer include:

  • Bold Pops of Color: Think bright pink frames with purple lenses, it's all about mixing and matching a rainbow of hues. To get this look, try Dionne
  • Edgy Grunge: Angular frames with added bevels that offer extra edge, like Tropical or Modernist
  • Vintage Sunnies: For that ultra-classic iconic 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' look, shoppers can opt for Swan

For every pair sold, Eyebuydirect provides a pair of glasses to kids in underserved communities through its buy one, give one program. For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About Eyebuydirect
Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Eyebuydirect

