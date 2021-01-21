EyeBuyDirect Launches Eye-Catching "Look Of Love" Collection

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the loveliest month of the year, EyeBuyDirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has launched its Look of Love Collection, a set of heart-shaped eyeglasses and sunglasses to elevate Valentine's Day styles for any virtual dates, Galentine's Day Zooms, or socially distanced get-togethers. It's easy to fall in love with the heart-stopping, eye-catching collection that offers a style for every personality.

Whether you are a hopeful romantic, a selfless lover or a realist, you can find the perfect pair of glasses to reflect your mood. Starting at $29, the customizable collection comprises 20 heart-shaped eyeglasses with glitter temples, rimless frames, and tinted lenses available in light pink, raspberry orange and yellow. All the frame styles are available in four colors: gold, rose gold, silver, and burgundy. Some of the styles include Spark, Love, Amore and Bae.

If you're planning an outdoor Valentine's Day celebration, show your eyes some love with UV-protected sunglasses. The collection also offers nine rimless and full-rimmed heart-shaped sunglasses in different sizes that can be customized with your prescription and are guaranteed to leave a lasting impression. The collection includes best-selling frames such as Darling and Luv.

From now until January 31, EyeBuyDirect is offering a Buy One, Get One 50% OFF deal on frames and lenses when applying the code ALLYOU at checkout. All frames are part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which gives customers the opportunity to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy 1 Give 1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

