EyeBuyDirect Launches "Eyewear X" Brand Campaign

The video outlines the brand's foundational pillars: Eyewear Innovation, Eyewear Style, Eyewear Convenience, Eyewear Quality, and Eyecare. "Eyecare" will be leveraged to promote the values shared with EyeBuyDirect's target audience, while also inviting consumers to use eyewear as a way to support their beliefs. Moving forward, key campaigns such as Eyewear Style and Eyewear Sustainability will be branded under this new positioning.

"The 'Eyewear X' campaign is an ode to owning each detail when it comes to product, branding and the consumer experience," said Jim Merk, Brand Director at EyeBuyDirect. "The campaign is playful and reflects our brand personality. 'Eyewear Style' and 'I Wear Style' sound the same, mean different things, but are true for our brand and our customers. It sets up a payoff line 'and I (Eye) buy direct' which is the best way to buy and also the name of our company! We're excited to share our mission with consumers and help as many people as possible get the eye care they need."

The new "Eyewear X" Campaign will be featured in upcoming brand marketing initiatives, including celebrity partnerships, PR and social media campaigns, digital marketing, paid media and more.

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy 1 Give 1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

