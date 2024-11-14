EYEBUYDIRECT OFFERS UNBEATABLE SITEWIDE DEALS FOR BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY

The leading direct-to-consumer eyewear brand features top holiday offers online

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the award-winning online retailer for prescription eyewear with over 3,000 high-quality, stylish, and affordable options, is making holiday shopping easier than ever with an incredible lineup of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that shoppers won't want to miss.

Eyebuydirect

"Glasses are an everyday necessity, and we understand that they can be quite the investment. Our mission is to make eyewear accessible for all, offering affordable styles at the highest quality. With our limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, our shoppers can enhance their style and meet their unique vision needs at unbeatable prices," said Sunny Jiang, CEO of Eyebuydirect.

From November 18th through December 2nd, 2024, shoppers can enjoy a series of unbeatable sitewide promotional deals on new collections and best-selling frames such as the St. Michel , Vinyl , Disclosure , and Good Vibrations . In addition to these deals, shoppers can take advantage of exclusive discounts on designer brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Vogue Eyewear, and ARNETTE. Plus, shoppers can make the most of these promotions by using their Flexible Spending Account (FSA) and Health Savings Account (HSA) benefits. With Eyebuydirect's virtual try-on tool, customers can try on countless frames from the comfort of their home, making it easier than ever to find the perfect pair.

Committed to quality, affordability and customer satisfaction, Eyebuydirect offers thousands of styles and a variety of lenses including prescription glasses, blue-light lenses, sunglasses, progressives, and Transitions®, making your eyeglasses unique to you.

For every order placed, Eyebuydirect donates one pair of prescription glasses to underserved communities in need of vision care. To date, Eyebuydirect has donated over 2 million pairs through their Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To start shopping or learn more about Eyebuydirect, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/

ABOUT

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear thatdelivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfectframes to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computersto make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds ofour top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can haveEyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide atcheckout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design,manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. To learn more, pleasevisit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook , X , Instagram and TikTok .

SOURCE Eyebuydirect