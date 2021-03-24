EyeBuyDirect Launches Kid's View Collection

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has announced the launch of Kid's View, a collection of 24 new stylish and colorful children's frames, with sunglasses for the first time. The customizable set includes prescription and non-prescription lenses, tinted lenses, and blue light blocking filters to protect young eyes while keeping them looking stylish.

The new frames are a mix of 14 eyeglasses and 10 sunglasses made from acetate and plastic materials, making them comfortable, durable and hypoallergenic for kids. Most of the lenses come with an anti-scratch coating that will protect the glasses during physical activities.

The new styles start at $29 and include:

Scuba : This sophisticated look has a fun side, featuring a two-tone colorway of dark purple and translucent blue — perfect for the child who likes a pop of color.

This sophisticated look has a fun side, featuring a two-tone colorway of dark purple and translucent blue — perfect for the child who likes a pop of color. Memory : These sunglasses feature a full-rim acetate construction with a timeless tortoiseshell finish, complete with spring hinges for an extra comfortable fit.

These sunglasses feature a full-rim acetate construction with a timeless tortoiseshell finish, complete with spring hinges for an extra comfortable fit. Friend : A full-rim horn frame with a classic silhouette and an adult look, only smaller. With a clear blue acetate face front and matching floral temples for even more style.

A full-rim horn frame with a classic silhouette and an adult look, only smaller. With a clear blue acetate face front and matching floral temples for even more style. Popcorn : Made from acetate, this striking look shows off a translucent red face front met with floral arms to match.

Made from acetate, this striking look shows off a translucent red face front met with floral arms to match. Volcano : Featuring an aviator shape and full-rim plastic construction. The solid face front boasts a timeless tortoise finish, with slim arms for a comfortable fit.

EyeBuyDirect is also offering a site-wide promotion of 20% off frames and 30% off lenses, applicable to the Kid's View collection, through March 28. Most of the frames are available for fast delivery with the 2-day delivery service for $29. This collection is part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which allows customers to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy 1 Give 1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

Learn more at www.eyebuydirect.com and follow their social channels on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE EyeBuyDirect

Related Links

https://www.eyebuydirect.com

