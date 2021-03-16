EyeBuyDirect Launches Nature Harmony Collection

Nature Harmony's design was inspired by the colors and shades found in nature, while also emphasizing the importance of recycling and repurposing. Bioplastic is featured in styles such as Nature , Life and Pure while wood and recycled acetate can be found in Tongass , Jungle , Evergreen and Pangea .

The launch of Nature Harmony continues EyeBuyDirect's "Eyewear Sustainability" campaign and focus on earth-friendly products following the introduction of 5 to See last year. "We want to create eyewear that not only looks good, but also benefits the environment," said Jim Merk, Brand Director for EyeBuyDirect. "We know consumers are more purposeful in what they buy. Nature Harmony and 5 to See provide earth-friendly options they can feel good about wearing."

The release of the collection will be supported by a partnership with Mariduena who has spoken regularly about the importance of protecting the earth. She handpicked her favorite Nature Harmony styles and will feature them on an Instagram post along with a giveaway of a $1,000 gift card and a pair of eyewear to five of her lucky fans. The giveaway begins on March 16 and the winners will be announced on March 31.

Shoppers can customize their Nature Harmony frames by adding blue light blocking protection and tinted lenses to meet their eye health and style needs. All frames are available for fast delivery with the 2-day delivery service for $29. This collection is part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which allows customers to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy 1 Give 1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

Learn more at www.eyebuydirect.com

