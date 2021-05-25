EyeBuyDirect Launches New Eyewear Shop On Amazon

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has announced an expansion of its online footprint and product availability with a new shop on Amazon . The shop will debut today and offer 15 non-prescription blue light blocking glasses with EBDBlue Plus lenses and 16 sunglass styles featuring aviator, cat eye, and oversized frames. Prime members will be able to order and receive their products in two days.

The expansion speaks to significant volume growth and strong demand as more consumers seek out eyewear brands that offer high quality, affordable lens and frame options. These frames help express a wearer's style and individuality—all with the convenience of direct-to-door delivery.

"Our mission has always been to increase access to quality eyewear, and our new shop on Amazon allows us to build on this promise," said Sunny Jiang, CEO of EyeBuyDirect. "By expanding our offering to Amazon's marketplace, we're also making the purchase of eyewear more convenient for customers by meeting them where they choose to shop."

Americans spent $791.7 billion online during 2020, up 32.4% from 2019, according to data published by the U.S. Census Bureau. And while most consumers made online purchases before the pandemic, they turned to digital retailers even more during the months of lockdown as many stores were closed. This shift in consumer behavior will have implications that will last well into the decade, and potentially, transform how eyewear can be purchased in the future.

"Our new shop on Amazon is an exciting moment for EyeBuyDirect and will increase visibility and access to our wide range of eyewear options," said Miguel Ramos, Digital Marketing Director at EyeBuyDirect. "With consumers becoming more comfortable shopping for glasses online, we want to be an affordable, quality eyewear option for Amazon shoppers. We plan to make more frames and lenses available, including reading glasses, as we go into the second half of the year."

