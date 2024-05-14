EYEBUYDIRECT LAUNCHES NEW PRIDE COLLECTION AND CELEBRATES FIFTH YEAR OF PARTNERSHIP WITH THE TREVOR PROJECT

The Leading Eyewear Brand Champions Individuality In Its New Pride Collection, With 100% of Sales Proceeds Benefiting The Trevor Project

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is celebrating Pride Month with the launch of its new Pride On collection. Featuring nine unique styles in a range of vibrant and playful colorways, the collection celebrates individuality and self-expression.

Eyebuydirect Pride On

Demonstrating its commitment for the LGBTQ+ community, Eyebuydirect will continue its long-standing partnership with The Trevor Project for the fifth consecutive year. The Trevor Project stands as the leading organization for suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ+ youth.

From today through June 30, the company will donate 100% of sales from the Pride On collection to the non-profit, with a minimum donation of $25,000 and a maximum of $50,000. Since 2020, Eyebuydirect has donated a total of $215,000 to The Trevor Project and remains proudly committed to supporting its mission.

"We're incredibly proud to continue our partnership with The Trevor Project and donate 100% of sales from our Pride On collection to support their life-saving initiatives," said Sunny Jiang, CEO of Eyebuydirect. "This collection is more than just eyewear—it's about celebrating individuality and spreading a message of hope and acceptance. We hope our efforts inspire others to join us in making a positive impact."

"We're grateful for Eyebuydirect's long-standing support of our mission, and we would not be able to support LGBTQ+ young people who need our services without the generous contributions of companies like it," said Samantha Bayne, Senior Corporate Partnerships Associate at The Trevor Project. "The Trevor Project's most recent research survey found that 90% of LGBTQ+ young people said their well-being was negatively impacted due to recent politics – a finding that underscores the urgent importance of LGBTQ+ support and affirmation."

The Pride On collection features a variety of bold, colorful frames priced between $32 and $62 USD, with playful names like "Shine Bright," "True Colors," and "Love Wins." The styles reflect the spirit of Pride and are designed for anyone who wants to express themselves with statement eyewear. The Pride On collection is available now. To learn more about Eyebuydirect or shop the collection, visit: Eyebuydirect.com

Through the month of June, Eyebuydirect will partner with an inspiring group of queer talent to bring the Pride On collection to life. The campaign will spotlight creative expression and authentic voices within the LGBTQ+ community.

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people. Trevor offers 24/7 crisis services, connecting highly trained counselors with LGBTQ+ young people whenever they need support. To drive prevention efforts, The Trevor Project also operates robust research, advocacy, education, and peer support programs.

