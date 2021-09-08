EyeBuyDirect Launches The Selfie Love Collection

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has announced the launch of The Selfie Love collection, a new set of frames featuring a range of colorful tones that invites consumers to love the way they look and feel about themselves. Just in time for the fall season, the collection includes 19 styles for men and women with price points ranging from $29 to $32.

The Selfie Love collection features sleek finishes and a mix of deep tones and soft hues. Some of the standout styles include:

Primula : No matter how you wear it, Primula's tasteful nude or translucent brown shade with quirky geometric lenses will be the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. The frame's understated character makes this acetate frame one for the ages.

Latta : The soft hue of the chic pink or brown goes with everything, especially when paired with the classic round lenses. Dress it up or down, and you'll be loving the way you look at all times. Complete with a full-rim acetate construction.

Fairmont : This perfectly simple men's frame shows off translucent acetate with a touch of yellow or brown, classic rectangular lenses, and a slim build. Once you get that first compliment, you'll want to wear it with everything. Complete with spring hinges for a comfortable fit.

Rosie : Features a full-rim acetate construction, subtle horn shape, and rich chocolatey color or translucent pink.

Shoppers can customize The Selfie Love frames by adding blue light blocking protection, tinted lenses, and other prescription options to meet their eye health and style needs. Consumers can get their frames fast by choosing 2-day delivery for $29. This collection is part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program , which allows customers to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To learn more, please visit us at https://www.eyebuydirect.com/ and find us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

