EyeBuyDirect Launches Tribute To Tokyo Collection

Satsuma: Clean lines, smooth curves and geometric shape. Complete with tortoise acetate on the inner eye wire, and a gold or bronze metal finish throughout.

Ikigai: Refined round frame featuring clean lines and organic shapes for a well-balanced look. Complete with a red copper or gunmetal finish and clear brown or tortoise acetate temple tips.

Myoko: Oval lenses surrounded by tortoise acetate, gold accents and embossed detail on the metal arms.

Komorebi: This browline style showcases a streamlined silhouette and simple square shape. Designed with a mixed-material construction for a classic look, featuring black acetate and silver metal.

All of the styles can be enhanced with transition lenses, which are fully clear indoors and automatically darken outdoors, or polarized lenses to help reduce glare, eye fatigue and strain during outdoor activities in bright, daytime conditions. Consumers can also add tinted lenses with a polarized coating to for a more stylish look. All lenses are available with prescription or non-prescription sunglasses.

The Tribute to Tokyo collection is part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which allows customers to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need worldwide. Customers can also get their frames even faster with the 2-day delivery option for $29.

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 2,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com and find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

