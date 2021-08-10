EyeBuyDirect Partners with Kids in Need Foundation for Back-to-School Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has announced a back-to-school campaign with Kids in Need Foundation a national nonprofit dedicated to providing free school supplies and resources to the country's most underserved schools. The two organizations will work together to make blue light blocking glasses available to students returning to in-person learning. In April, the eyewear brand donated 5,000 pairs of the frames and worked with the organization to make them available to teachers at some of their resource centers across the U.S.

According to a survey conducted by Morning Consult, 70% of parents said their children are spending at least four hours with electronic devices every day—up from 60% pre-pandemic. In addition to school-related activities, kids also turn to digital devices for gaming and watching movies and videos. The blue light blocking lenses offer protection by filtering out a portion of the harmful blue-violet light produced by digital devices.

While some families are able to purchase back-to-school items, other families, particularly in underserved communities, are facing even greater challenges due to the pandemic. A Pew Research Center study found the financial situation for 3 out of 10 low-income adults and their families had worsened over the last year. With the donation to Kids in Need Foundation, teachers around the country will be able to support families by providing eyewear that protects students' eyes from increased exposure to blue-violet light.

"We're happy to see in-person learning return, but we also know there are families who are struggling even more to purchase basic supplies and tools for school," said Sunny Jiang, CEO for EyeBuyDirect. "It's our mission to help improve people's lives and our partnership with Kids in Need Foundation makes it possible to get blue light blocking eyewear into the hands of communities that need it the most."

The kids blue light blocking glasses are being distributed at 10 mission-driven organizations that operate under the Kids in Need Foundation network:

Treasures for Teachers : 3025 South 48th Street Suite 101, Tempe, AZ 85282

: 3025 South 48th Street Suite 101, 85282 School Tools Inland Empire United Way : 9624 Hermosa Ave., Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

: 9624 Hermosa Ave., 91730 Empty Stocking Fund : 693 Humphries St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

: 693 Humphries St. SW, 30310 The StoreHouse : 4411 Plainfield Ave., NE , Grand Rapids, MI 49525

: 4411 Plainfield Ave., NE 49525 Kids in Need Teacher Resource Center : 2719 Patton Rd., Roseville, MN 55113

: 2719 Patton Rd., 55113 Teacher Resource Center : 310 Tiffany St., Bronx , NY 10474

: 310 Tiffany St., , NY 10474 The Pencil Box : 2002 East 6th St., Tulsa, OK 74104

: 2002 East 6th St., 74104 LP Pencil Box : 7199 Cockrill Bend Blvd., Nashville, TN 37209

: 7199 Cockrill Bend Blvd., 37209 School Tools : 724 North Cage Blvd., Pharr, TX 78577

: 724 North Cage Blvd., 78577 Teacher Resource Center: 4200 Industry Dr. E Suite D, Fife, WA 98424

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 2,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com and find us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About the Kids in Need Foundation

Kids In Need Foundation (KINF), a nonprofit organization that believes every child in America deserves equal opportunity and access to quality education, provide the support and tools needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn. By providing essential school supplies, distance learning resources, and other classroom items in high demand, KINF partners with teachers in underserved schools to ensure students are prepared to learn in the classroom. In 2020, through its programs and National Network of Resource Centers, comprised of more than 40 mission-driven organizations nationwide, KINF served an estimated 5 million students, 200,000 teachers and provided over $70 million in the product at no cost to schools and teachers. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @KidsInNeed.

