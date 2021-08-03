EyeBuyDirect Refreshes Premium RFLKT® Collection

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has announced the refresh of the brand's RFLKT® premium eyewear collection, including the addition of eco-friendly frames. There are 13 new styles for men and women made from bio-acetate, a biodegradable material produced from renewable resources, along with an updated collection page to support the refresh.

The RFLKT brand offers the highest in craftsmanship and design in the EyeBuyDirect product line. Each RFLKT frame is hand shaped and smoothed during the production process. Every frame uses premium materials such as Italian acetate, stainless steel, wood and, now, bio-acetate, and the lenses are lightweight polycarbonate: shatter resistant and offering natural UV protection. The lenses are treated with additional anti-reflective and anti-scratch coatings for the ultimate protection.

Prices range from $70 - $80 and key styles include:

Ephemeral: A square-shaped frame elevated with a pop of teal or kept classic with a clear frame; both feature a touch of tortoise. The bright face front features full-rim acetate, complete with two double-stud rivets for a classic style.

Florescence : Features a distinct '70s vibe for a groovy style with oversized round lenses and a premium acetate construction in either pink or tortoise.

Ebullience : Full of quirky features that won't go unnoticed — from the geometric lenses to the orange or tortoise acetate finish. A fun frame if there ever was one.

Hardin : Not-so-subtle artistic flair is paired with flat-top oval lenses and a two-tone design or retro-inspired brown acetate.

: Not-so-subtle artistic flair is paired with flat-top oval lenses and a two-tone design or retro-inspired brown acetate. Riviere: Timeless round style shows off a green hue or tortoise in a sleek acetate construction — complete with slim arms to match, double stud rivets, and silver hinges for a subtle contrast.

Shoppers can customize their RFLKT frames by adding blue light blocking protection , tinted lenses, and other prescription options to meet their eye health and style needs. Consumers can get their frames fast by choosing 2-day delivery for $29. This collection is part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which allows customers to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 2,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com and find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

