EyeBuyDirect Supports eXXpedition To Raise Awareness Of Ocean Plastic Pollution

Each frame from the 5 TO SEE collection consists of nine squared, lightweight frames designed for both men and women made using five upcycled plastic bottles. The frames and sunglasses are available in a wide range of colors, including bright blues and subtle tortoise hues, and can be customized with blue light blocking protection and other prescription options. For fast delivery of your prescription glasses, you can choose 2-day delivery for $29. All frames are part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which gives customers the opportunity to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

"Sustainability is a key focus for EyeBuyDirect. We want to make sustainable products, but also increase education and awareness so more people can learn, share knowledge and be part of the solution," said Jim Merk, Brand Director for EyeBuyDirect. "Our support for eXXpedition will assist their work exploring solutions and help develop the small behavioral changes leading to a bigger impact."

In addition to the donation, EyeBuyDirect and eXXpedition are collaborating on a series of initiatives throughout the year to bring awareness to the issue of plastic waste in the oceans, while also supporting and promoting EyeBuyDirect's sustainable collection.

SHiFT Platform – Launched by eXXpedition, this portal helps people navigate hundreds of solutions and drive change. EyeBuyDirect and the 5 TO SEE collection will be highlighted in this portal.

Live SHiFT Session – EyeBuyDirect's CEO, Sunny Jiang , will have a virtual sit down with Emily Penn , Co-Founder and Director of eXXpedition, on March 18 to commemorate Women's History Month. Their talk will address various topics, including the importance of sustainability to EyeBuyDirect and the challenges and opportunities they face as female leaders.

SHiFT Workshop – A select group of EyeBuyDirect's brand ambassadors and employees will participate in a workshop over the summer led by eXXpedition Mission Leader Sally Earthrowl to help rethink their role in solving global ocean pollution problems.

"There is no silver bullet solution to the ocean plastic problem. The good news is there are hundreds of ways to solve it! We need a multi-disciplinary and multicultural approach, tackling the issue from all angles. We all need to find our role and work together," said Penn.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy 1 Give 1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

Learn more at www.eyebuydirect.com and follow their social channels on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

About eXXpedition

eXXpedition is on a mission to help people understand the true ocean plastic and toxic pollution problem, so they can use their skills to solve it from sea to source. eXXpedition is a Community Interest Company and not-for-profit organisation that runs pioneering all-female sailing research expeditions at sea and virtual voyages on land to investigate the causes of and solutions to ocean plastic pollution. Led by ocean advocate and skipper Emily Penn – eXXpedition was founded in 2014 to shift the way people feel, think and act by building a global network of multidisciplinary women who can contribute to world-class scientific studies, explore solutions, and use their unique skill sets to tackle the problem from all angles.

Learn more at www.exxpedition.com and follow their social channels on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram

SOURCE EyeBuyDirect

Related Links

http://www.eyebuydirect.com

