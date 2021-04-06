EyeBuyDirect Taps Lele Pons As New Brand Ambassador

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with EyeBuyDirect as their Brand Ambassador! I truly believe in their mission to make eyewear more accessible while also encouraging people to celebrate their beauty—inside and out," said Pons. "Having grown my community online, I feel very fortunate to have a platform and understand the importance of using it to help empower my fans to live authentically. I can't wait for them to see what we have in store."

Born in Venezuela, Pons began her career doing comedic sketches on Vine based on her life experiences. After becoming the first "Viner'' to reach one billion loops, Pons' career catapulted into various music, film and television projects. While Pons is known for her music and online content, it is her support for key social issues that also caught the brand's attention. As an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and promoter of mental health, Pons will be instrumental in driving EyeBuyDirect's mission towards a more inclusive world.

"When looking for a Brand Ambassador, we want to align with someone who has a bold personality and style, but more importantly, someone who authentically supports the social causes we stand behind," said Jim Merk, Brand Director at EyeBuyDirect. "Lele's background and efforts to raise the visibility of diverse communities made her the perfect choice for us. We're very excited about this partnership and feel confident fans will enjoy it too."

Beginning in May, Lele's fans and EyeBuyDirect's social followers will get a glimpse into the collaboration through photos, videos and styles developed exclusively for this campaign.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy 1 Give 1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

Learn more at www.eyebuydirect.com and follow their social channels on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

