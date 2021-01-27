EyeBuyDirect Unveils 2021 Eyewear Trends

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the pandemic predicted to continue through most of 2021, consumers will have limited opportunities to express their personal style and moods through fashion and accessories. Face coverings and Zoom meetings will be the norm for the foreseeable future. However, eyewear will be one of the few ways consumers can still make a statement.

EyeBuyDirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has identified four key trends for 2021 that will transcend frames from functional to emotional, serving as a visual expression of consumers' beliefs and personality:

Retro Revival: The '70s were a big trend in 2020 and continue to dominate the style scene into 2021, with chunky oval and square acetate frames in creamy neutral tones featuring yellow tinted lenses. They're fresh, funky, and oh-so-fun — a perfect conversation starter on those endless Zoom calls and stand out even when wearing a mask.



Futuristic Flair: Inspired by a mix of '80s design with a far-away future we've yet to experience, avant-garde styles dominate the eyewear scene in 2021. Equal parts Star Trek, Daft Punk, and Aspen -ski-chalet-in-the- '80s, these edgy looks include holographic, mirrored, super angular cat-eye, and wrap-around shield styles with sculptural and winged-out frames.



Eyewear Extravaganza: This trend embraces the bold, the fun, and the flair, injecting a little everyday decadence into life. This includes frames with pearls, jewels, silk charms and chains, gorgeous intricate temples, 3D effect styles, heart shaped, gold/silver-foil, butterflies, flames, clouds lips, lightning bolts, jungle themes, palm trees, and zebra print.



Eco-Conscious Consumerism: There has never been a more urgent and critical time to care about our planet, its future, and the impact we carry as individuals and a human race. For the modern consumer, it's important to express their values through the conscious choices they make with their dollars, which includes eyewear that's made from recycled materials like wood, bio-acetate, bamboo, and plastic bottles.

All EyeBuyDirect glasses can be customized with blue light blocking protection and other prescription options. For fast delivery of your prescription glasses, you can choose 2-day delivery for $19. All frames are part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which gives customers the opportunity to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

About EyeBuyDirect

