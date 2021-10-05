EyeBuyDirect Unveils its 2022 Eyewear Everywhere Trends Report

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, announced today that it has partnered with fashion model and TV host Winnie Harlow to release its 2022 Trends Report. "Eyewear Everywhere" explores the shapes, colors and materials expected to lead eyewear fashion trends in the year ahead, as well as gives insight into how consumers will incorporate eyewear into their daily activities in 2022

The 2022 Eyewear Everywhere Trends Report with Winnie Harlow elevates eyewear as an essential fashion accessory to support the ever-evolving hybrid mode of living brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. From the computer screen to the coffee shop, to the cocktail bar to reading in bed, eyewear will be made for everyone, everywhere.

"Expressing myself is something I've always held near and dear," said Winnie Harlow. "Eyewear is one of things that helps represent my mood for the day and lets me be unique but also have fun. The EyeBuyDirect trend report is elevating eyewear style."

The key trends included in the 2022 Eyewear Everywhere Trends Report include:

Sportitude (Lifestyle): Athleisure 2.0 is a new evolution of the ubiquitous trend, blending performance, and fortitude with streetwear attitude.

Athleisure 2.0 is a new evolution of the ubiquitous trend, blending performance, and fortitude with streetwear attitude. Over the Top (Shape) : Creativity flourishes after times of restriction and loss. This has certainly been true in the world of eyewear, as one of 2022's most dominant trends is known as the "Hyper Retro Cat-Eye."

: Creativity flourishes after times of restriction and loss. This has certainly been true in the world of eyewear, as one of 2022's most dominant trends is known as the "Hyper Retro Cat-Eye." Straight From the Source (Material): The further society advances with technology, automation and A.I., the more we crave a sense of purity, simplicity, and connection. One of 2022's biggest trends returns us to the source with earthy elements and materials.

The further society advances with technology, automation and A.I., the more we crave a sense of purity, simplicity, and connection. One of 2022's biggest trends returns us to the source with earthy elements and materials. New Neutral (Color): Inspired by a sumptuous palette of soft pigment, 2022 neutrals are all about delicious versions of your favorite delicacies — think: creamy avocado, butter yellow, honeycomb, mango sorbet, and olive oil.

"At EyeBuyDirect we think of eyewear as a superpower that not only helps you see clearly, but also increases your self-confidence," said Jim Merk, brand director at EyeBuyDirect. "We will continue to offer great new styles and high-quality eyewear at affordable prices so everyone can express themselves fully in 2022."

All EyeBuyDirect glasses can be customized with blue light blocking protection and other prescription options. For fast delivery of your prescription glasses, you can choose 2-day delivery for $19. All frames are part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which gives customers the opportunity to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To learn more, please visit us at https://www.eyebuydirect.com/ and find us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

