Eyebuydirect Wants You to Celebrate Your Holiday, Your Way

The online eyewear brand is celebrating the self-expressive customers and creators who inspire them daily, with bold frames and discounts all holiday season

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is encouraging you to dive into this holiday season in style – with frames and deals meant to boast your self-expression, traditions, and joyous vision of the future – celebrating Your Holiday, Your Way.

Eyebuydirect believes in the joy of being you, and to encourage shoppers to do the same, the brand is running a sitewide promotion for 50% off lenses on designer brands today, so you can grab every designer look that suites you. Whether your holiday best is bold or classic with a twist, we make it easy to express your vision and treat yourself this holiday season.

With over 4,000 styles to choose from, starting at just $6 and many with 2-day shipping, Eyebuydirect is all about expressing individuality without skimping on quality. Some of our favorite bright and colorful frames that are full of possibility and personality include:

Noun ( $39 USD ): Available in 5 colors, Noun makes a statement with vivacious full-rims and oversized round lenses.

): Available in 5 colors, Noun makes a statement with vivacious full-rims and oversized round lenses. Jamie ( $39 USD ): This rectangular retro-hit has made a modern comeback in a translucent, but bold, emerald hue.

): This rectangular retro-hit has made a modern comeback in a translucent, but bold, emerald hue. Mileva ( $35 USD ): Mileva brings the eclectic to the table, featuring a bright orange acetate face front that's bursting with citrusy color.

"The phrase, "Your Holiday, Your Way," means leaning into the joy and vision of you – there's never been more reason to celebrate ourselves, while honoring our individual traditions and vision of the future," said Jim Merk, Brand Director at Eyebuydirect. "Every Eyebuydirect customer is bold and beautiful in their own way, our wide selection of frames makes it easy to complement your style at prices that will make you feel good too."

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

