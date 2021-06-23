EyeBuyDirect Welcomes Summer Season With Ten Vibrant Styles Added To The Embrace Your Light Collection

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today EyeBuyDirect is welcoming summer and celebrating National Sunglasses Day on June 27 by announcing the addition of 10 new styles to the Embrace Your Light collection . Launched in partnership with singer, actress and global entertainer Lele Pons in May, the product line features bold and brightly colored statement-making shapes that invite consumers to step into the light while expressing their personality through fashionable eyewear.

The Embrace Your Light collection refresh was inspired by the vibrant shades of summer and features colorful acetate and metal frames, ideal for customers who want to elevate their looks while spending time outdoors during the upcoming sunny days. The styles (men, women, unisex) are available starting at $29. Highlights include:

Because: rectangular; neon aqua, clear yellow, black acetate

Dali: square; black, teal, tortoise chunky acetate

Vacation: oval; burgundy, translucent pink, two-tone brown acetate

Claudel: geometric; translucent teal, bright yellow, black acetate

Consumers can pair colorful lenses with their Embrace Your Light frames as well as customize their frames by adding blue light blocking protection , tinted lenses, and other prescription options to meet their eye health and style needs.

Choose 2-day delivery for $29 and get your frames fast. This collection is part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program , which allows customers to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need around the world.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop online optical shop for contemporary men's, women's, and children's eyeglasses and sunglasses. Established in 2006, the brand champions bold style choices so customers can see the world in a whole new way and change how the world sees them. Offering over 2,000 affordable frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process from concept and design to manufacturing, with fashionable frames starting at just $6. Through their Buy 1, Give 1 program, a pair of eyeglasses is donated to someone in need for every order placed.

